FRANKFURT Aug 2 Commerzbank is not mulling a capital increase, its Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said on Tuesday.

Engels told journalists in a conference call that a CFO cannot exclude anything in principle.

"But if you ask me whether I am thinking about a capital increase at the moment, then I can clearly say 'no'," he said.

Shares in Germany's second biggest lender fell to a record low earlier on Tuesday after it said it expected operating and net profit to decline this year. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)