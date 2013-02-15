FRANKFURT Feb 15 Commerzbank Chief
Financial Officer Stephan Engels said Germany's second-largest
lender could skip paying a dividend again for 2013.
"A dividend for 2013 is unlikely," Engels told a conference
call for analysts on Friday after the company published full
fourth-quarter financial results. Commerzbank last paid a
dividend for 2007.
Commerzbank shares were trading 1.36 percent lower, at
around 1.45 euros ($1.90)a share.
Engels further said he does not expect that 2013 will be a
better year than 2012 with regard to the performance of
Commerzbank's ship finance business. Engels further said the
current quarter had started "okay-ish".
Upon being asked whether further restructuring charges could
hurt Commerzbank profits under HGB German GAAP rules, and
therefore its ability to pay the coupon on a government bailout,
Engels said: "At this early stage there will be no forecasting
on the HGB results. Clear is that we have every intention of
servicing the silent participation. The restructuring charge
will have an effect on the HGB result."
As part of a bailout of Commerzbank, Germany took a stake in
the form of non-voting capital - the so-called silent
participation. Under the terms of the bailout agreement,
Commerzbank pays the coupon on the capital if it makes a profit
under German HGB rules.
($1 = 0.7495 euros)
(Reporting By Edward Taylor)