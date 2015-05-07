FRANKFURT May 7 Commerzbank's
investment banking division saw a 40 increase in operating
profit in the first quarter, driven primarily by a surge in debt
and currency trading, the bank said on Thursday.
Market volatility in the first three months of the year led
clients to increase trading activity, which drove commissions
and fees higher for the investment bank, Commerzbank said in a
statement.
The fixed income and currencies division saw revenue rise by
45 percent to 196 million euros, while the equities and
commodities division saw revenue increase by 14 percent.
The bank, Germany's second-largest, had already reported
preliminary Q1 numbers that showed group net profit jumping by
83 percent to 366 million euros as business improved in all its
operating divisions and as losses narrowed in its so-called bad
bank that holds assets it has been selling off since the
financial crisis.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Maria Sheahan)