BRIEF-Italeaf SpA Qtrly NAV per share equal to Euro 2.12
* Qtrly nav per share equal to eur 2.12
FRANKFURT May 3 Commerzbank posted a 52 percent drop in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, hit by volatile capital markets and the drag on earnings from low interest rates.
The net income of 163 million euros ($188 million) was in line with the expectations of analysts, who had on average forecast a net profit of 166 million.
Germany's second-biggest lender had already flagged that first-quarter net profit would come in below the 187 million euros posted in the fourth quarter of 2015.
($1 = 0.8670 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* LendingClub Corp files to say it may, from time to time, offer and sell member payment dependent notes issued by the co - SEC filing