FRANKFURT May 3 Commerzbank posted a 52 percent drop in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, hit by volatile capital markets and the drag on earnings from low interest rates.

The net income of 163 million euros ($188 million) was in line with the expectations of analysts, who had on average forecast a net profit of 166 million.

Germany's second-biggest lender had already flagged that first-quarter net profit would come in below the 187 million euros posted in the fourth quarter of 2015.

