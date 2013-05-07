EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
FRANKFURT May 7 Commerzbank, Germany's second biggest lender, slipped to a net loss in the first quarter as its efforts to cut 4,000 to 6,000 jobs by 2016 weighed on earnings.
But the loss of 94 million euros ($122.7 million) was smaller than the 125 million euro average analyst estimate in a Reuters poll. Restructuring charges came to 493 million euros, Commerzbank said on Tuesday.
"2013 as a whole will be shaped by ongoing pressure on revenues, slightly increasing loan loss provisions and an investment-related increase in costs," Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said in a statement on Tuesday. The bank did not provide a more specific earnings forecast.
