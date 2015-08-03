FRANKFURT Aug 3 Commerzbank's
second-quarter net profit more than doubled to 280 million euros
($307 million) as the German lender benefited from by strong
retail banking activities, beating analysts expectations.
Germany's second-biggest bank said on Monday that it still
plans to pay a dividend for 2015, adding that its core equity
tier 1 ratio of 10.5 percent takes into account a dividend
accrual for first half of 2015 of 10 cents per share.
Analysts had expected Commerzbank's net profit to reach 256
million euros.
Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said the group was
still aiming to increase revenues and market share in 2015
despite headwinds.
"The framework conditions for the banking sector are
difficult and will remain so in the foreseeable future."
($1 = 0.9111 euros)
