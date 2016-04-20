* Reaching 2016 earnings on par with 2015's "more
challenging"
* Low interest rates, market volatility hurt Q1
* Share down more than 4 percent, biggest index decliner
FRANKFURT, April 20 Commerzbank said
it expects first quarter earnings to be below those of the
fourth quarter of 2015, hurt by low interest rates and capital
market volatility at the start of the year, sending its shares
sharply lower.
"In view of the clearly worsened environment, we are also
reckoning with a cautious start to the year," Chief Executive
Martin Blessing told the bank's annual meeting of shareholders
on Wednesday.
"This will have an effect on the full year: it will be
clearly more challenging to reach the group result achieved in
2015," said Blessing, who steps down at the end of the month.
Big U.S. banks have already reported a weak start to the
year as volatile markets kept clients from trading, investing or
issuing new securities.
The lender's share fell more than 4 percent and was the
biggest decliner on Germany's Dax index of blue chip
companies, which was 0.4 percent lower.
As recently as last month, Germany's second-biggest lender
was still predicting a slight improvement in net income this
year.
Commerzbank posted net profit of 1.06 billion euros ($1.20
billion) in the full year 2015, including 187 million euros in
the fourth quarter. It reports first-quarter results on May 3.
($1 = 0.8801 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Arno Schuetze and
Keith Weir)