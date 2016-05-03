* Q1 net profit 163 mln eur vs 338 mln yr-earlier
* Q1 op profit 273 mln eur vs 604 mln yr-earlier
* Now significantly more challenging to repeat 2015 profit
-CFO
* To stop offering tax loophole deals to clients -CFO
* Shares down 9 percent in 1.7 pct weaker market
(Adds share price, CFO comments)
FRANKFURT, May 3 Germany's Commmerzbank
warned its investors to expect little from 2016 as it
reported a steep drop in first-quarter earnings, sending its
shares tumbling.
Net income dropped by half to 163 million euros ($188
million), in line with analysts' expectations, as volatile
markets and low interest rates hit its business with German
medium-sized companies particularly hard.
Shares were down 9.1 percent by 1015 GMT in a wider market
that was 1.7 percent weaker.
"Is has become significantly more ambitious to reach the
(1.06 billion euro) net profit seen in 2015," Chief Financial
Officer Stephan Engels said told analysts.
He echoed remarks made by former Chief Executive Martin
Blessing last month. Martin Zielke took over from Blessing on
May 1.
Commerzbank, which faces criticism for helping investors
exploit tax loopholes in Germany, will stop offering such tax
deals in anticipation of new legislation, Engels
said.
"You can assume that we have prepared for this draft law
since the start of the year and have adjusted our business
accordingly," Engels said.
Commerzbank's French rival BNP Paribas on Tuesday
reported a 10 percent increase net income as lower provisions
for bad loans on the back of a gradual economic recovery in
Europe helped offset a slump at its corporate and institutional
bank.
Commerzbank's Mittelstandsbank -- which caters to Germany's
raft of small and medium sized companies -- reported a 43
percent slump in operating profit to 209 million euros as
deposit margins narrowed and provisions for bad loans increased.
"It is pretty clear that the German market currently tries
to reprice," Engels said, adding that credit demand from
corporate clients remained weak, while their deposits -- on some
of which Commerzbank is losing money -- have increased
year-on-year.
Operating profit at its investment bank fell 72 percent to
70 million euros after an exceptionally strong first quarter
last year, weighed down by weak capital markets, which have also
hit rivals.
($1 = 0.8670 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Jonathan Gould; Editing by
Maria Sheahan and Louise Heavens)