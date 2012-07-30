* Bank sells Bank Forum to Ukrainian Smart Group
FRANKFURT, July 30 Germany's second biggest
lender, Commerzbank AG, is selling its Ukrainian unit,
Bank Forum, as it pulls out of Eastern Europe after expansion
plans in the region failed to live up to expectations.
Commerzbank announced on Monday that it reached an agreement
with Ukrainian investor Smart Group on the sale of its 96
percent stake in Bank Forum for an undisclosed amount, resulting
in a pre tax charge of 286 million euros ($350.13 million) until
the deal is closed.
Out of this total charge, a writedown of 86 million euros
will be booked in the second quarter. The remainder is a
currency effect that will be booked on closing. No dates were
given.
Ukraine has proved a difficult market and Bank Forum has
repeatedly racked up losses and has undergone restructuring.
After already leaving other Eastern European operations,
Commerzbank said Bank Forum no longer fits into its strategy.
Commerzbank also disclosed late on Monday that it posted a
second-quarter operating profit of 450 million euros and pre tax
profit of 350 million euros, clearly missing market
expectations. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
expected an operating profit of 602 million euros and a pre tax
profit 527 million.
Commerzbank said that, due to reduction of risk-weighted
assets related to Bank Forum's sale, its core Tier 1 ratio rose
to 12 percent at the end of June from 11.3 percent in March.
Commerzbank also expected to post a Tier 1 ratio of at least 10
percent based on the tighter capital regulations of the Basel 3
regime, which is applicable from next year.
Commerzbank is scheduled to publish its first-half results
on Aug. 9.
($1 = 0.8168 euros)
