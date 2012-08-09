* Commerzbank Q2 net profit misses forecasts
* Bank says FY cost target looking increasingly ambitious
* Bank to review strategy, present plan in November
FRANKFURT, Aug 9 Germany's second biggest
lender, Commerzbank, said it expects net profit in the
second half of the year fall below the level of the first six
months as the market environment deteriorates, prompting the
bank to announce a strategic review.
"We still do not expect the macroeconomic and market
environment to stabilise in the second half of 2012. Therefore
we expect operating profits to continue to be under pressure",
said Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels, adding the target
for the loan loss provisions of 1.7 billion euros ($2.10
billion) was becoming increasingly ambitious.
"Against this background, we expect the net profit in the
second half of the year to be below the net profit of the first
six months", Engels said.
Commerzbank said it will present a new strategy on November
8, which will focus on a repositioning of the retail bank as
well as on winding down toxic and non-strategic assets.
Banks have been selling assets, slashing jobs and cutting
dividends to bolster their balance sheets and meet tougher
regulations aimed at preventing a repeat of the 2008 financial
markets crisis.
Commerzbank said it exceeded its target of strengthening its
capital base.
The euro zone debt crisis and weak economy have hit banks
across Europe, with lenders including Deutsche Bank,
Switzerland's UBS and Spain's BBVA as well
as France' BNP and SocGen reporting dismal
second-quarter earnings.
Commerzbank net profit on group level dropped to 275 million
euros in the second quarter, missing analysts' forecasts of 388
million.
($1 = 0.8093 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Edward Taylor)