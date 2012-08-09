(Repeats to add UPDATE tag)

* Commerzbank Q2 net profit misses forecasts

* Bank says FY cost target looking increasingly ambitious

* Bank to review strategy, present plan in November

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 Germany's second biggest lender, Commerzbank, said it expects net profit in the second half of the year fall below the level of the first six months as the market environment deteriorates, prompting the bank to announce a strategic review.

"We still do not expect the macroeconomic and market environment to stabilise in the second half of 2012. Therefore we expect operating profits to continue to be under pressure", said Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels, adding the target for the loan loss provisions of 1.7 billion euros ($2.10 billion) was becoming increasingly ambitious.

"Against this background, we expect the net profit in the second half of the year to be below the net profit of the first six months", Engels said.

Commerzbank said it will present a new strategy on November 8, which will focus on a repositioning of the retail bank as well as on winding down toxic and non-strategic assets.

Banks have been selling assets, slashing jobs and cutting dividends to bolster their balance sheets and meet tougher regulations aimed at preventing a repeat of the 2008 financial markets crisis.

Commerzbank said it exceeded its target of strengthening its capital base.

The euro zone debt crisis and weak economy have hit banks across Europe, with lenders including Deutsche Bank, Switzerland's UBS and Spain's BBVA as well as France' BNP and SocGen reporting dismal second-quarter earnings.

Commerzbank net profit on group level dropped to 275 million euros in the second quarter, missing analysts' forecasts of 388 million. ($1 = 0.8093 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Edward Taylor)