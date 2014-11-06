* Q3 net profit 225 mln eur vs analyst poll of 192 mln eur

* "Tense talks" on outlook divide supervisory board-sources

* Q3 core tier 1 ratio of 9.6 pct

* Shares rise 1.5 percent (Releads with supervisory board debate)

By Arno Schuetze

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 Some Commerzbank supervisory board members think Germany's second-biggest bank should cut its turnaround targets due to a slowdown in Europe's largest economy, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Commerzbank declined to comment, adding its 2016 targets - including a return on equity after tax (ROE) of more than 10 percent in its core operations that exclude businesses being run down - were unchanged.

The bank, which posted a tripling of third-quarter net profit to 225 million euros ($282 million) on Thursday, achieved an after-tax ROE of 8.5 percent in the quarter and Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said he expected the growth seen in the core bank to continue.

"I have no reason to assume that the trend will stop," he said, adding Commerzbank would issue 2015 targets in February.

But some members of the supervisory board have challenged management's operating assumptions, saying they may lead to painful revisions if the German economy continues to slow as expected.

"There were tense discussion because the basic assumptions for planning are very optimistic regarding the economic conditions," one of the sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

The supervisory board and members of the management board met on Wednesday.

Commerzbank's operating assumption is for the German economy to grow 1.3 percent in 2014 and 2015, the bank said. Some economists say the economy entered a recession in the third quarter and that forecasts must fall.

German business sentiment has dropped for six months running, hitting its lowest level in almost two years, and hard data has painted a similarly bleak picture.

Organisations including the OECD, the IMF and leading institutes have slashed their forecasts for German economic growth and the government now expects the economy to expand by just 1.2 percent this year.

RESULTS DETAILS

In the July to September period, Commerzbank stood up well to tough market conditions in investment banking and fierce competition that characterises Germany's financial sector, which is dominated by savings and cooperative banks.

Commerzbank's Mittelstandsbank unit, which caters to Germany's raft of medium-sized companies, saw operating quarterly earnings rise by 4 percent as a sharp drop in loan loss provisions compensated for weak demand.

Commerzbank's retail banking unit, which has been a focus of the group's restructuring efforts, saw operating profit triple.

In investment banking, trading revenues improved and operating earnings almost doubled, benefiting from high volatility in interest rate and currency markets which drove client demand.

"All of the core divisions are ahead of consensus," said analysts at Citibank in a research note.

The bank's troubled asset portfolio, which it put into a "bad bank" for restructuring, shrank by roughly a third to 88 billion euros in a sign the lender's revamp is on track.

The unit contains investments stemming from an expansion drive that backfired, requiring the German government to spend around 18 billion euros on a bailout of the bank in the financial crisis.

Shares in the bank were up 1.5 percent at 1335 GMT, one of the biggest rises in the European banking index.

(1 US dollar = 0.7987 euro) (Writing by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Mark Potter)