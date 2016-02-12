* Q4 net profit 187 mln eur vs 280 mln loss yr-earlier
* Q4 operating result 376 mln eur vs 260 mln loss yr-earlier
* CET1 ratio 12 pct at end-2015 vs 9.3 pct end-2014
* Commerzbank says expects 2016 profit increase
* Shares up 17 percent
By Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Feb 12 Commerzbank returned
to profit in the fourth quarter as bad loan provisions fell and
it announced it would close its "bad bank" of troubled loans,
sending its stock sharply higher and triggering a rally in
European banking shares.
The 17 percent spike of Commerzbank's shares helped lift
bank shares across Europe.
"Today, we have helped the market", outgoing Chief Executive
Martin Blessing said at the bank's annual press conference on
Friday.
Traders, which have seen days of extremely volatile trading
of bank shares, agreed. Bank shares have been hit by concerns
over their profitability in a low-growth and low-interest rate
environment.
"There's a sense of relief. There's so much nervousness in
the market at the moment that even slightly good news out of a
bank like Commerzbank is taken very well," said Mark Priest,
sales trader at ETX Capital.
Even shares of Deutsche Bank were up 10 percent,
outperforming the 4 percent stronger sector despite a
downgrade by rating agency Standard and Poor's.
Deutsche Bank had reported a 2015 record loss.
By contrast, Blessing said: "For the first time in five
years we have attained a (full-year) net profit of more than 1
billion euros ($1.1 billion) and have seen further significant
strengthening of our capital base."
In the fourth quarter, Germany's second-biggest lender
reported a net profit of 187 million euros, meeting expectations
with a swing from a loss of 280 million euros a year earlier.
The bank also announced it was closing its "bad bank" after
reducing assets in the division to 63 billion euros at the end
of 2015 from 160 billion in 2012 and halving the division's
full-year operating loss to 401 million euros.
Remaining assets will be transferred to other divisions,
except for 18 billion euros, less than four percent of total
group assets, which will be bundled in a newly-created "Asset
and Capital Recovery Unit".
The bank plans to announce a successor to Blessing in time
for its annual shareholder meeting on April 20, Chairman
Klaus-Peter Mueller said in a message to staff.
Blessing said he was leaving the bank with mixed feelings
adding that his time at the helm of Commerzbank had been like a
roller-coaster ride.
Commerzbank CFO Stephan Engels said that while the bank
expects a slight increase in net profit in 2016, a return on
equity target of 10 percent remains out of reach due to low
interest rates.
Analysts say Commerzbank has strengthened its financial
position markedly in the last few years by slashing its
multi-billion-euro commercial real estate and shipping
portfolios and boosting capital.
Low interest rates continue to hamper Commerzbank's ability
to boost profits in its home market, where fierce competition
among banks keeps margins worryingly thin.
While Commerzbank saw the operating profit of its retail
bank double to 160 million euros in the quarter, profits at its
cash cow Mittelstandsbank - which caters to Germany's prized
medium-sized companies - fell 15 percent to 212 million euros on
lower margins.
Earnings at its investment bank shrank 60 percent to 47
million, in line with the performance of peers like Deutsche
Bank.
Commerzbank's Polish subsidiary mbank remains
vulnerable to possible changes in that country's banking laws,
with analysts worried government moves to convert Swiss
franc-denominated mortgages into zlotys could herald a more
hostile environment generally for banks.
($1 = 0.8865 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan and
Adrian Croft)