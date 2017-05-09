(Repeats to add Breakingviews link)
* Q1 net profit 217 mln eur vs 107 mln analyst poll
* Q1 revenues flat at 2.4 bln eur
* CET1 ratio 12.5 pct at end-March vs 12 pct yr-earlier
* Positive one-off effect on public finance portfolio
By Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, May 9 Commerzbank beat
forecasts with a 28 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, as
a one-off boost at its asset run-off business offset lower
earnings from its core corporate and retail operations.
The 11 percent rise in group operating profit at Germany's
second-biggest listed bank compared with a fall of 20 percent at
its two main businesses.
Banks across Europe have been struggling with ultra-low
interest rates while they battle to clean up their balance
sheets in the wake of the global financial crisis.
"It is clear that it will take some time for our growth to
be sufficient to significantly outweigh the burden resulting
from the negative interest rate environment", Chief Executive
Martin Zielke said in a statement on Tuesday.
Earnings at Commerzbank's cash cow corporate clients unit,
which caters to Germany's prized small and medium-sized
companies and includes the lender's investment banking
activities, were down on a weak capital market business.
The lender has launched a 6 billion euro loan offering for
small- and medium-sized companies as it seeks to benefit from
growing loan demand in anticipation of rising interest
rates.
The retail bank saw profit decline due to pressure on its
deposits business, where negative interest rates weighed, and a
higher banking tax in Poland.
Despite an increase in provisions for bad ship loans,
Commerzbank's Asset & Capital Recovery unit posted a sharp
increase in operating earnings as the value of a hedge for an
infrastructure financing, which had been written off, recovered.
The bank's shares were indicated to open 0.5 percent higher,
according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz.
The 217 million-euro ($237 million) first-quarter net profit
at Commerzbank, Germany's No.2 listed lender after Deutsche Bank
, was ahead of analysts' expectations for 107 million
euro euros.
Commerzbank said it aimed to keep its cost base stable and
book the first part of charges related to its current
restructuring programme this year, with stable loan loss
provisions in its core business.
"We expect a similar consolidated net profit to the previous
year in 2017," the bank said.
($1 = 0.9151 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Mark
Potter)