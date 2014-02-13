FRANKFURT Feb 13 Commerzbank is proceeding faster than planned with job cuts resulting from a thorough revamp, Chief Executive Martin Blessing said on Thursday at the annual press conference of Germany's second biggest lender.

The bank is also considering expanding its business focus to new geographies, he said.

"We are also continuing with our international strategy: on one hand we are analysing our international core markets Germany, Poland and Switzerland with a view to including additional markets," Blessing said. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Victoria Bryan)