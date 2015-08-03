FRANKFURT Aug 3 Germany's second biggest lender Commerzbank said it was too early to discuss a new approach in Iran after the country last month reached a deal with six world powers that will see sanctions dropped eventually.

"Until now, the situation de facto has not changed, sanctions are still in place. So it is too early to comment on potential changes (of Commerzbank's business activity in the country)," Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said on Monday.

Commerzbank earlier this year agreed to pay $1.45 billion to settle an investigation into whether it breached U.S. sanctions against countries such as Iran and Sudan. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)