FRANKFURT Feb 12 Commerzbank is
bracing for slower growth at its cash cow Mittelstandsbank (MSB)
unit, which caters to Germany's raft of medium-sized companies,
Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said on Thursday.
"The growth of the last three years has been pretty strong.
I think that is not necessarily a good indicator, especially for
the MSB, which has seen a very strong growth rate. So I would
assume a more moderate growth rate," Engels told analysts during
a conference call.
The MSB unit accounted for two thirds of the 1.8 billion
euros ($2.04 billion) in pretax profit that Commerzbank posted
in its core operations. Including the losses at its run-down
portfolio, 2014 group pretax profit stood at 961 million euros.
