FRANKFURT May 7 Rising first-quarter
performance in all of Commerzbank's operating
divisions demonstrate that the group's profit targets for 2016
are within reach, Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said on
Thursday.
"This shows that we can already reach our 2016 targets,"
Engels said in a conference call with analysts, pointing to the
group's Q1 result.
The group's previously published performance targets include
the goal of improving after-tax return on equity to over 10
percent by 2016 in its core operating divisions.
"We keep on fighting for this goal and although we cannot
multiply Q1 by four, at least Q1 has shown, in a clear sign, the
basic ability to get there," Engels said.
The group would need to take new measures to keep its cost
base stable at 7 billion euros ($8 billion) annually as
regulatory costs rise, Engels said.
Loan loss provisions in 2015 were expected to stay at the
same level as in 2014, he said.
($1 = 0.8798 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Victoria Bryan)