China's insurance regulator orders more attention to risk
BEIJING, April 20 China's insurance regulator on Thursday called on insurance companies to strengthen supervision of operations and investment activities and correct market disorder.
FRANKFURT Nov 6 Commerzbank expects to keep up its growth momentum over the coming quarters, despite a slightly 'less benign' macroeconomic environment in the last months of the year, Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said.
"In the core bank, I would see no reason to assume the trend stopping that we have now seen for the last three quarters," Engels said on an analyst call on Thursday. The so-called core bank excludes the lender's large run-off portfolio of ailing assets for sale.
He said the right moment for providing a 2015 guidance was the bank's annual press conference in February. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Atkins)
LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - Nomura has appointed Adekunle Ademakinwa as head of credit debt syndicate for EMEA, it said in a statement on Thursday.