FRANKFURT Jan 15 Commerzbank AG will
remove a level of management from its retail banking structure
in a move to streamline operations as the number of branches in
Germany falls, board member Martin Zielke was quoted as saying
on Thursday.
The number of branches had fallen to 1,100 from 1,600 since
Commerzbank's takeover of rival Dresdner Bank six years ago,
permitting the group to cut out a level of management, he said
in the summary of a Handelsblatt article sent to media ahead of
publication.
The company will also significantly cut back the number of
products it has on offer, Zielke was quoted as saying.
The restructuring will affect 160 managers but not result in
the net reduction of overall group staffing, nor are there plans
to reduce the number of retail branches further, a spokesman for
the bank told Reuters.
