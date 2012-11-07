Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
FRANKFURT Nov 7 Germany's second biggest lender, Commerzbank, is planning to slash jobs but also make an investment of 1 billion euros in its struggling retail unit, two sources close to the bank said on Wednesday.
The bank has not yet decided how many jobs will be shed the sources said, after a German paper reported that up to 6,000 jobs are to be axed.
Commerzbank, which is set to announce details of its newest strategy revamp at an investor day on Thursday, declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; writing by Arno Schuetze)
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
FRANKFURT, June 3 German generic drug maker Stada will be in a position to stem takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.