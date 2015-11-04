FRANKFURT Nov 4 Germany's second-largest lender, Commerzbank, promoted Marcus Chromik to become its new chief risk officer on Wednesday, succeeding Stefan Schmittmann, who is leaving the post and will become a strategic adviser.

Chromik, 43, is currently chief credit risk officer at Commerzbank's core banking operations. He has also held other risk-management posts since joining Commerzbank in 2009.

Chromik began his professional career with McKinsey in 2001 after gaining a doctorate in nuclear physics. He later held various executive positions at Germany's Postbank.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)