FRANKFURT Nov 4 Germany's second-largest
lender, Commerzbank, promoted Marcus Chromik to become
its new chief risk officer on Wednesday, succeeding Stefan
Schmittmann, who is leaving the post and will become a strategic
adviser.
Chromik, 43, is currently chief credit risk officer at
Commerzbank's core banking operations. He has also held other
risk-management posts since joining Commerzbank in 2009.
Chromik began his professional career with McKinsey in 2001
after gaining a doctorate in nuclear physics. He later held
various executive positions at Germany's Postbank.
