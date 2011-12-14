FRANKFURT Dec 14 Frankfurt prosecutors have filed criminal charges against five men for suspected money laundering related to the possible illegal transfer of $150 million of Russian telecom assets, the prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

Four of the men are current and former employees in charge of the eastern European business of a large German bank, which the prosecutor's office did not name, as is customary in Germany. The fifth is a 61-year-old Danish lawyer.

Between 1995 and 2008 the people are alleged to have worked with a former Russian telecoms minister to modify contracts in such a way that revenues were hidden to the detriment of Russian companies and the Russian state, the Frankfurt prosecutor's office said.

A legal source familiar with the case said the former minister concerned was Leonid Reiman, and that the bankers were current and former employees at Commerzbank, Germany's second-largest lender.

The Danish lawyer instructed the four men to sign contracts with the minister, making the German bank a hidden trustee of Russian telecom assets, it said. The assets were subsequently held by another Frankfurt-based company run by two of the accused, it said.

The former minister is suspected of having hidden illegally acquired assets using a network of companies in several countries, it said, adding it was separately investigating him for money-laundering, too.

"Nobody from this country (Germany) has approached us with any questions at all," said a spokesperson for Reiman.

"We have no information. This question was examined many years ago. We are surprised by statements appearing in a series of media outlets that do not correspond with reality."

Commerzbank declined to comment on the case but said the bank was constantly improving its anti-money-laundering policy.

The prosecutor's office said the court had not yet decided whether to open trial proceedings. (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Will Waterman)