WASHINGTON, April 3 A federal judge on Friday
approved a settlement between the U.S. government and German
bank Commerzbank AG to resolve sanctions and
anti-money laundering violations.
Commerzbank struck a deferred prosecution deal with the
Justice Department in March to settle charges that it illegally
moved funds through the United States for countries like Iran
and Sudan.
The bank was also accused of failing to comply with
anti-money laundering laws that require banks to detect and
report suspicious activities in connection with a probe into
accounting scandal at the Japanese company Olympus.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)