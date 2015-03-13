FRANKFURT, March 13 A tax probe and weak capital position are likely to limit gains in Commerzbank shares and prevent the German government from selling its stake anytime soon, despite relief the bank has settled an investigation by U.S. authorities.

Shares in Germany's No. 2 bank rose as much as 5 percent on Friday, a day after it agreed to pay $1.45 billion to settle an investigation into whether it breached U.S. sanctions against countries such as Iran and Sudan.

However, the bank still faces a probe by German prosecutors, who allege it helped clients evade taxes a decade ago at its Luxembourg unit.

While the scale of this probe is not yet clear, a costly settlement like those agreed by rivals including UBS and Credit Suisse could still derail Commerzbank's turnaround drive.

"It's positive that the (U.S.) legal risk is settled but I'm not euphoric. After all, a year ago we didn't even know that they had these risks that in the end cost them $1.5 billion, which is a lot of money," said equity analyst Philipp Haessler at brokerage Equinet, with a "hold" rating on Commerzbank stock.

"I think the share price rise of nearly 5 percent is overdone," he added.

At 1315 GMT, Commerzbank shares were up 3.9 percent at 12.47 euros. That's far below the 26 euros at which analysts think the German government would break even on shares it took in the bank as part of a rescue during the financial crisis.

While the government welcomed Commerzbank's settlement with U.S. authorities, any sale of its 17 percent stake would require further gains in the stock price, a member of the ruling coalition told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

CAPITAL WORRIES

One investor, who was not authorised to speak to the media, said the rally in Commerzbank's shares was due to fears easing that it would need an additional capital injection.

"This issue is now off the agenda. This amount can be dealt with," he said of the U.S. settlement.

However, the legal costs have lowered the bank's core equity tier one capital ratio to 9.3 percent, putting it further below the 10 percent level viewed as the industry standard, analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote.

That puts Commerzbank near the bottom of the list for capital strength among large euro zone banks, something that could prove hard to overcome given its low profitability, Goldman wrote, adding the bank would need to find an extra 1.5 billion euros to reach the 10-percent mark.

"We believe Commerzbank's capital position will remain a major focal point for investors," the note said. Goldman has a "neutral" rating on Commerzbank shares.

Commerzbank topped up its legal provisions retroactively to around 550 million euros in the wake of the U.S. settlement.

But legal costs beyond that would compound problems in delivering on its 2016 targets, including an after-tax return on equity (RoE) of more than 10 percent, from 7.3 percent in 2014. (Reporting by Mark Potter)