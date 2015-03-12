(Repeats to delete extraneous words in final paragraph.)
By Karen Freifeld and Lindsay Dunsmuir
WASHINGTON, March 12 Commerzbank AG
has agreed to pay U.S. authorities $1.45 billion to resolve
sanctions and other violations, the latest big European bank to
acknowledge moving funds through the U.S. financial system for
countries like Iran and Sudan.
Prosecutors also found Germany's No. 2 lender did not comply
with U.S. anti-money laundering laws that require detecting and
reporting suspicious transactions in a probe stemming from an
accounting scandal at Japan's Olympus Corp.
U.S. and New York authorities agreed to defer criminal
charges against the bank for three years, providing the lender
abides by the terms of its agreements.
No individuals were charged, but New York's banking
regulator, the state Department of Financial Services, said five
employees would be fired or resign as a result of the probes,
including the former head of compliance for the bank's New York
branch.
Commerzbank is the latest in a series of big foreign banks
that have been penalized for sanctions-related violations in
recent years, forfeiting some $12 billion, according to
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, whose office initiated
the probes some six years ago.
French bank BNP Paribas paid the bulk of that,
forfeiting a record-breaking $8.9 billion last year. Other banks
that have reached agreements include Amsterdam-based ING
, British banks Standard Chartered Plc, Lloyds
TSB Bank Plc, HSBC and Barclays, as
well as Switzerland's Credit Suisse AG.
Italy's UniCredit, France's Credit Agricole
and Societe Generale, as well as Germany's
Deutsche Bank, are under investigation by U.S.
authorities for alleged sanctions-related violations, sources
have told Reuters previously.
"We take these violations very seriously and deeply regret
the actions that led to today's announcements," Commerzbank
Chief Executive Martin Blessing said in a statement. "We have
made, and will continue to make, changes to our systems,
training and personnel to address the deficiencies."
The bank disclosed on Feb. 12 that it had set aside 1.4
billion euros ($1.48 billion) for legal costs, related in part
to the U.S. probes. The settlement was in line with the amount
Reuters first reported on March 5.
The bank said on Thursday it would book an additional
one-off charge of 338 million euros ($358 million) to be
reflected in its final annual financial statements for 2014.
Prosecutors say that beginning in 2002, Commerzbank
concealed more than $250 million it moved through the U.S.
financial system, primarily on behalf of Iranian and Sudanese
customers, in violation of U.S. sanctions.
Iran's state-sponsored shipping line, designated for
sanctions by the U.S. in 2008 was one customer, according to the
Manhattan District Attorney.
The Olympus fraud is considered one of the biggest corporate
scandals in Japan's history. In 2011, the camera and medical
equipment maker admitted to using improper accounting to conceal
massive investment losses over more than a decade and restated
years of financial results.
Prosecutors said Commerzbank allowed more than $1.6 billion
in suspicious transactions connected to the Olympus fraud to
flow through the New York office, violating the Bank Secrecy
Act, the main U.S. anti-money laundering law.
Authorities involved in the $1.45 billion deal include the
Manhattan District Attorney, the New York state Department of
Financial Services, the Federal Reserve, Treasury Department,
and the U.S. Department of Justice, with U.S. Attorneys' offices
in New York and Washington, D.C.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York and Lindsay Dunsmuir
in Washington. Additional reporting by Thomas Atkins in
Frankfurt.; Editing by Emily Stephenson and Christian Plumb)