FRANKFURT Aug 13 Commerzbank has
agreed to settle a dispute with former management board member
Ulrich Sieber by paying him at least 2.7 million euros ($3
million) for the loss of his job, sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters on Thursday.
In 2013 Germany's second-largest bank announced more than
5,000 job cuts including two members of its management board.
Sieber, whose contract was due to run until 2017, lost his job
but challenged the move.
Commerzbank's supervisory board has now agreed to end the
legal dispute by paying out Sieber's contract in full, two
people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
German digital magazine Spiegel Online was first to report
that Commerzbank had agreed to settle with Sieber. A final
agreement between the bank and Sieber will likely be signed
within the next two weeks, Spiegel said.
Commerzbank declined to comment. Sieber's lawyer, Peter
Roelz, was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.8981 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Edward Taylor;
Editing by Georgina Prodhan)