FRANKFURT, June 1 Commerzbank AG on
Thursday announced significant steps in its effort to shed its
4.5 billion euro ($5.05 billion) portfolio of distressed
shipping loans.
The German bank said it had returned its regulatory license
to issue ship Pfandbriefe or covered bonds, which are securities
backed by shipping mortgages.
Commerzbank also said it would be able swap out the shipping
loans underlying these covered bonds with other publicly issued
bonds more swiftly than would normally be allowed.
Under usual circumstances, the German regulator BaFin
requires a phasing out of the underlying securities. But
Commerzbank has negotiated an exception to the rule, which it
said would give it "additional flexibility for the onward
downsizing of its discontinued ship financing business."
Commerzbank, which was hit hard by the financial crisis and
bailed out by the German government, is restructuring itself to
get back on a firmer footing.
It and other German banks were greatly exposed to the
shipping industry, which has been suffering from a glut of
vessels and sluggish global trade.
Commerzbank has already made significant progress in exiting
shipping. As of the end of March, Commerzbank had 4.5 billion
euros in shipping loans on its books. That is down from 20
billion euros in September 2012.
The bank wants to sell the 4.5 billion euro portfolio in
loans over the next two years.
($1 = 0.8914 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Sims. Editing by Jane Merriman)