* Move reduces risk-eighted assets by 600 million euros
* Small charge to be booked in fourth-quarter earnings
* Shares up 3 percent, third-biggest DAX-gainer
(Adds details, background)
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Commerzbank has sold
roughly $1 billion in bad Spanish property loans in a bid to
clean up its balance sheet and free up capital ahead of European
banking health checks.
Germany's second biggest lender said on Thursday it hived
off a portfolio worth 710 million euros ($961 million) of
non-performing Spanish mortgages to international investors,
sending its shares up 3 percent.
The deal is a milestone in Commerzbank's restructuring plan
that aims to restore strength after an 18 billion euro
government rescue in the financial crisis. The bank will publish
2013 results on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Banks have been trying to sell off risky assets, but few
deals have materialised as buyers and sellers disagree on
valuations. A pickup of the Spanish real estate market helped
smoothen the way for the transaction, Commerzbank said.
The transaction reduces the bank's risk-weighted assets by
600 million euros and results in only a "minor" charge, which
will be booked in Commerzbank's fourth quarter earnings.
Since the beginning of 2013, the bank has halved the volume
of non-performing loans in its Spanish commercial real estate
portfolio from about 2 billion to roughly 1 billion, Commerzbank
added.
Commerzbank in 2012 decided to wind down its mortgage unit
Hypothekenbank Frankfurt International, previously known as
Eurohypo, which does not underwrite new business anymore but
runs off existing loans.
To speed up the process and to be ready for an asset quality
review as well as a stress test run by European banking
regulators Commerzbank has embarked on divesting larger
portfolios.
In July, it sold British property loans worth 5 billion
euros to U.S. rival Wells Fargo and private equity firm
Lone Star Funds.
Separately, it has hired Lazard to sell a different
portfolio of Spanish mortgages - 3.3 billion euros in performing
loans and roughly 1 billion in non-performing loans - people
familiar with that transaction said.
"Commerzbank will not sell those on the cheap, but only if
can get out of them more or less loss-free", one of those people
said, adding it was too early to say when a deal will be
reached.
Commerzbank's efforts to shrink its loan book and reduce
risk have also included the sale of ship loans, and altogether
the lender has reduced the size of its non-core assets unit by
22 percent to 124 billion euros as of September 30.
At that time, Commerzbank's internal bad bank included a
39.4 billion euro exposure in commercial real estate, 15.7
billion in ship loans and 68.4 billion in public finance.
($1 = 0.7390 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Thomas Atkins)