FRANKFURT, July 20 Germany's bank bailout fund
Soffin expects Berlin to sell its 17 percent stake in the
country's second-biggest lender, Commerzbank, in the
coming months, a German magazine reported on Saturday.
"It's expected in the next six months," Wirtschaftswoche
magazine quoted a source close to the government-controlled fund
as saying.
BNP Paribas is a potential buyer for the stake,
the magazine said, adding that the French lender identified
Commerzbank as a target years ago and remains interested.
It also listed Spain's Santander and Switzerland's
UBS as possibly interested.
All three bank names have been floated as potential bidders
in the press in recent days.
Germany's Finance Ministry has said repeatedly it wants the
government's investment to be as short-lived as possible but no
decision has been taken as to when the shares could be sold.
Berlin acquired the stake, which it holds through Soffin, as
part of an 18 billion euro ($23.7 billion) government bailout in
the financial crisis.
Reuters on July 16 cited political sources as saying that
policymakers may look at selling the state's stake after
national elections in September but little movement was expected
before then.
Commerzbank's shares closed at 6.51 euros on Friday, far
below the roughly 26 euros that Germany would have to sell at to
avoid losses.
($1 = 0.7611 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Mark Potter)