FRANKFURT, Sept 30 Commerzbank on
Friday said it aimed to add 2 million retail and small business
customers over the next four years, as it pushes ahead with a
revamp that will see it slash thousands of jobs.
Germany's second biggest lender said its new customer drive
will be based on greater use of multi-channel banking and
products such as a digital loan platform and robot-assisted
asset management advice.
The lender also aims to boost its market share among small
business to 8 percent from 5 percent currently, generating
revenue growth of at least 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) by
end-2020, it said in a statement.
Commerzbank on Thursday unveiled the outlines of a revamp,
including plans to slash nearly 10,000 jobs or more than a fifth
of its workforce, as it tries to lift profit amid negative
interest rates and stiff banking competition.
It hopes greater efficiency through the revamp will generate
1.1 billion euros in cost savings by 2020.
($1 = 0.8943 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)