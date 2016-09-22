* Job cuts seen substantially above 1,500 -sources
FRANKFURT, Sept 22 Commerzbank is
planning to cut thousands of jobs as it revamps its strategy to
contend with the drag on earnings from ultra low interest rates
and lacklustre demand for loans, sources familiar with the
bank's thinking said.
The figure is likely to be substantially higher than the
1,500 jobs that were under recent internal discussion, the
sources said.
Commerzbank, Germany's second biggest bank, employs more
than 50,000 people.
Group-wide, as many as one in 10 staff could lose their
jobs, one of the sources said. "A reduction of 5,000 is entirely
plausible," the person said.
That would compare with peer Deutsche Bank, which
plans to trim 9,000 of its 100,000 staff, including 4,000 in
Germany.
Commerzbank warned on Aug. 2 that earnings would fall this
year, knocking its shares to a record low.
The focus in recent media reports has been on job losses
stemming from what sources previously said would be a major
restructuring of Commerzbank's division working with
medium-sized companies.
However, one of the sources cited internal calculations that
there were around 2,000 too many people in centralised back
office functions.
The extent of the cuts is not yet finalised but Commerzbank
Chief Executive Martin Zielke is expected to present the plans
to a meeting of the bank's supervisory board next week.
Commerzbank declined to comment.
Squeezed by negative European Central Bank interest rates,
German banks have been seeking ways to increase revenue by
passing on costs to corporate customers and increasing fees for
retail depositors, but profit margins remain thin.
That leaves cost cutting high on the agenda for German
lenders.
Sources briefed on Commerzbank's plans told Reuters earlier
this month it was considering separating its business with
smaller corporate customers from that dealing with companies of
the Mittelstand, the medium-sized businesses that form the
backbone of Germany's economy.
Small firms would in the future be served by Commerzbank's
retail unit, while large corporates would be served from a unit
comprising the rest of its Mittelstandsbank (MSB) and
Commerzbank's investment bank, those sources added.
Such moves were seen as likely to have a significant impact
on staff numbers at Commerzbank,
The drive toward digital banking alone could see about 1,000
positions trimmed, the people familiar with the bank's thinking
sad.
The retail bank, which Zielke headed before becoming CEO in
May, cannot expect to be spared, either, they said.
