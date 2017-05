FRANKFURT, March 23 Commerzbank expects to post a flat net profit this year on stable costs and decreasing operating income, Germany's second largest lender said in its annual report published on Thursday.

The bank said the business environment would likely remain "very challenging" this year, adding it expected no significant relief from the challenging interest rate environment.

Last month, Commerzbank had disappointed investors by saying profit would remain low this year, after reporting flat fourth quarter earnings. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)