FRANKFURT May 3 Commerzbank, which
faces criticism for helping investors exploit tax loopholes in
Germany, will stop offering such tax deals in anticipation of
new legislation, Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said on
Tuesday.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet in February
drafted a law which, if approved in parliament, would grant
foreign investors the same tax status as domestic investors.
Under current law, domestic funds are exempt from paying
corporate income tax on revenue related to dividends and real
estate, while foreign funds are required to pay 15 percent tax
on such gains.
That has led to a widely used tax-evasion scheme - in which
Commerzbank is seen as one of the most active players - which a
report by public TV station Bayerischer Rundfunk said has cost
Germany 5 billion euros ($5.78 billion) in taxes since 2011.
"You can assume that we have prepared for this draft law
since the start of the year and have adjusted our business
accordingly," Engels said.
