FRANKFURT May 6 An internal investigation at
Commerzbank has uncovered cases of an equity trading
strategy known as "cum-ex" or "dividend stripping", German daily
Handelsblatt reported, citing financial sources.
Dividend stripping involved buying a stock just before
losing rights to a dividend, then selling it, taking advantage
of a now-closed legal loophole that allowed both buyer and
seller to claim tax credits.
Handelsblatt said a report by auditing firm PwC had shown
that such trades occurred not only at Dresdner Bank before
Commerzbank bought it, but also at Commerzbank itself up until
2008.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters the
investigation had uncovered individual cases of "cum-ex" trades
at Commerzbank but no systematic abuse.
Commerzbank, which is more than 15 percent state-owned, told
Reuters on Friday it had started late last year a voluntary
investigation into cum-ex equity trades since 2003, adding it
had pro-actively sent a preliminary report to tax authorities.
"There is no final report yet," it said.
The Handelsblatt story comes only days after media
allegations that banks were using a different tax avoidance
scheme called "cum cum" sparked government criticism.
