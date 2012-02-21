LONDON Feb 21 A High Court judge could
take as long as 10 weeks to rule on a drawn-out battle between
Germany's Commerzbank and 104 London-based bankers
over 52 million euros ($69 million) in unpaid bonuses.
A four-week trial drew to a close on Tuesday after lawyers
for Germany's second-largest bank and the bankers submitted over
100 pages each in closing arguments -- despite claims from both
sides that the case was really quite simple.
Commerzbank maintains it was reasonable for a bank whose
business had "fallen off a cliff" in the credit crisis to slash
bonuses, although the German lender was on Tuesday accused of a
"Stalinist re-writing of history" by counsel for the claimants.
The proceedings were lightened by one banker, who called a
1.3 million euro guaranteed bonus he had received for 2008 his
"antipasto" during the trial, but was in court to help battle
for an additional 2.4 million in a discretionary bonus.
The case highlights a bygone era before banker bonuses
became reviled by politicians and the public forced to prop up
the industry in the wake of the financial crisis. Commerzbank
has twice had to be bailed out by German taxpayers.
But the bankers argue that the financial woes of the German
lender have little to do with its legal obligations, alleging
the bank reneged on contractual promises made to staff in
internal meetings in 2008 as well as in letters.
The London-based former Dresdner bankers, whose claims range
from around 15,000 euros to 2.6 million, launched their legal
battle in late 2009 after some were paid only 10 percent of the
discretionary bonuses out of a guaranteed minimum bonus pool of
400 million euros.
The high-profile battle hinges on whether promises made and
repeated to bankers are binding and enforceable, whether
Commerzbank was entitled to make awards dependent on bank
performance after acquiring Dresdner in 2009 and whether it
could subsequently slash some bonuses.
Commerzbank has already been forced to settle or has lost 15
separate cases over unpaid guaranteed bonuses brought by
London-based members of the Dresdner executive committee.
"Ultimately this is a legal question," Thomas Linden,
counsel for Commerzbank, told the judge. "If your conclusion is
that there was a relevant contractual obligation, then we are
bound to pay."
However, few experts expect either side to accept the
judge's ruling without an appeal.