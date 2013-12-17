Dec 17 Total global commodity assets under management fell to $332 billion in November from $340 billion in October, Barclays Plc's Barclays Capital said on Tuesday.

The investment bank said the $88 billion headline decline in commodities assets under management in the year to November is the largest on record as is the net $36.3 billion withdrawal of funds from the sector by investors. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Louise Heavens)