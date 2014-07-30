July 30 Total global commodity assets under
management (AUM) rose to $325 billion in June 2014 from $317
billion in May 2014, Barclays Capital said on
Wednesday.
"We estimate that there was a small net inflow of around
$300 million into commodity investments during June," the bank
said.
The investment bank said in a research note on the sector
that investors have continued to withdraw assets from commodity
investments on a quarterly basis despite a marked improvement in
the health of commodities as an asset class.
"Beta returns have improved, correlations with other assets
have fallen and costs of carry are positive."
Commodity AUM across exchange-traded products almost halved
over the course of 2013, but outflows have slowed significantly
this year and have even turned into inflows, Barclays said.
(Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Mark
Potter)