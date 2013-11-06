Nov 6 Total global commodity assets under
management (AUM) fell $10 billion to $343 billion in September
from August, Barclays Capital said in a research note on
Wednesday.
Price declines offset a small net inflow of assets in
September, Barclays said.
"Nevertheless, in terms of attracting fresh investments,
third quarter was the best quarter for commodities since fourth
quarter of 2012."
AUM fell across all sectors and precious metals recorded the
largest drop, $7 billion.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)