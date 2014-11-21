WASHINGTON Nov 21 The Federal Reserve will
issue in the first quarter of next year a formal notice of rules
it has been reviewing for financial holding companies and their
activities in the physical commodities markets, a top official
with the U.S. central bank said on Friday.
"We are conducting a careful and thorough assessment of the
costs and benefits of financial holding company engagement in
these activities," Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo said in prepared
remarks ahead of a Senate subcommittee hearing on the issue of
banks' involvement with physical commodities.
Banks have come under heavy scrutiny for the huge stockpiles
of oil, natural gas, electricity and metals and other
commodities that they have accumulated as a compliment to
trading and hedging operations.
The Fed has been reviewing how it regulates large banks with
physical commodity holdings, and it invited public comments
earlier this year.
The timing of the Fed's plan to issue a formal notice of
public rulemaking on the issue in the first quarter was not
previously known.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Paul Simao)