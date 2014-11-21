NEW YORK Nov 20 In an often-heated hearing before a U.S. Senate investigative subcommittee, Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Thursday rejected allegations that Wall Street banks exploited physical commodity markets to manipulate prices and gain unfair trading advantages.

Led by Senator Carl Levin, who chairs the Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, the five-hour session focused on Goldman's metals storage unit, which has built stockpiles of metal that metal consumers and a Senate report say have inflated physical prices and curbed supplies of aluminum.

The executives said they have not broken any rules.

Here are highlights of comments from the two-and-a-half-hour session the subcommittee had with Chris Wibbelman, president and chief executive of Metro International Trade Services LLC, and Jacques Gabillon, the head of Goldman's global commodities principal investments group:

IMPACT ON PRICES:

* Wibbelman and Gabillon defended Metro's activities, saying the all-in price of aluminum, including the premium and the LME benchmark price, has fallen since 2010 when Goldman bought Metro.

* "When everything's said and done, there's no correlation between the queue and the all-in-price paid by customers in the U.S," Gabillon said.

* Queues are due to demand for off-warrant storage, not any actions by Goldman or Metro, the executives said.

* Metro has complied with new LME loading out rules even before stricter regulations have come into effect, Wibbelman said.

* Incentives only increased because demand for storage grew as a U.S. surplus ballooned and owners of metal wanted to store their metal in "cash and carry" deals, he said.

* Wibbelman said Metro never carried out a "merry-go-round" deal before the Goldman takeover. "There as never a market condition like that" that justified such a deal, he said.

* After being pressed by Levin, both executives confirmed the longer the queue, the higher the premium. Gabillon said "queue is a factor in the premium."

OPTIONAL CONTRACTS

* Some of the most heated discussions between Levin and Wibbelman centered on whether Metro required customers to cancel warrants and put metal in the queue.

* Wibbelman confirmed there were penalties if the customer did not do so, but said it was an "optional" contract.

* Levin repeated several times that customers "had to immediately cancel their warrants" to abide by the contract or face paying a hefty fee.

* Senator Levin pressed Wibbelman on whether he knew merry-go-round contracts would lengthen the queue. Wibbelman said: "Anyone that cancels warrants adds to the queue".

STRATEGIC STOCKPILE

* On several occasions, Wibbelman said the millions of tonnes of metal stored in Detroit was a "strategic stockpile" that gave consumers access to metal when smelters were cutting capacity.

* Later on, he said it is similar to what other countries such as Russia and China have.

QUEUE VS PREMIUM

* Levin was incredulous that Goldman and Metro did not see a correlation between the queues and the rising premium.

* "You're in a different mathematical world than most mathematicians that look at this," he told the executives.

* In his summary at the end of the two-and-a-half session with Goldman and Metro, he said it was "undisputed" that queues led to higher premiums. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; EDiting by Steve Orlofsky)