By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, March 30 Commodity trading revenues at U.S. bank holding companies fell in the final quarter of 2011 as futures of oil and other raw materials took a hit from price swings, data seen by Reuters on Friday showed. "Commodity and other" revenues at 25 bank holding companies including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley stood at nearly $1.65 billion for the quarter, according to the data issued by the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of Currency (OCC). That figure marked a 23 percent decline from the $2.14 billion the OCC noted in the third quarter of last year. It was nearly flat from the $1.62 billion in the fourth quarter of 2010. "The seasonal decline in revenues we typically see in the fourth quarter of each year was made a bit worse by a noticeable reduction of risk appetite by both banks and their clients," Martin Pfinsgraff, deputy comptroller for credit and market risk, said in the OCC's latest quarterly report, issued on March 20. All other revenue components of bank holding companies tracked by the OCC -- except foreign exchange -- showed lower receipts in the fourth quarter versus the third. Total revenue for all components stood at $2.5 billion, down 70 percent from the third quarter and off 27 percent from the fourth quarter of 2010. "Against a backdrop of concerns about sovereign debt and the health of European banks, demand for risk intermediation products fell. Market participants were very defensive," Pfinsgraff said. Most U.S. bank holding companies trimmed risk-taking in commodities toward late last year after a stronger dollar and a general rise in inventories weighed on prices. The 19-commodity Reuters-Jefferies CRB index fell nearly 5 percent between November and December before ending the quarter up 2 percent, thanks to a 7 percent gain in October. The OCC is an arm of the U.S. Treasury that supervises all national banks. Its report is the only official data that provides an aggregated overview of banks' trading performance by market type. Still, what it breaks down for commodities is considered imperfect due to the inclusion of revenue from other categories such as credit or housing-related securities.