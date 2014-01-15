WASHINGTON Jan 15 Members of the powerful U.S.
Senate banking committee are set to grill financial regulators
Wednesday on their plans to address the risks of Wall Street
banks' involvement in physical commodities markets, fuelling
pressure for a landmark crackdown.
A day ahead of the hearing, the Federal Reserve, for the
first time, laid out its heightened concerns that leasing oil
tankers or owning power plants could endanger the banking
system, and may pose serious conflicts of interest for banks.
In a preliminary notice seeking public comment on possible
new curbs, the Fed cited real-world risks including the BP Gulf
oil spill and last year's Quebec oil train disaster as examples
of the multibillion-dollar catastrophes that banks face by being
involved in the risky, messy world of commodities.
The notice also suggested possible remedies, including
limits on assets and revenues as well as curbs on trade of some
types of commodities, and posed questions to draw public input.
The hearing will offer senators a chance to further probe
the Fed's thinking, pressing Michael Gibson, the Federal
Reserve's director of bank supervision and regulation, on why
the central bank is not moving immediately to impose new rules.
"Each day that we wait to rein in these activities means
that end users and consumers will pay higher commodity and
energy prices, and taxpayers will continue to be exposed to
excessive risks at Too Big to Fail banks," Senator Sherrod
Brown, who will lead the hearing, said on Tuesday.
The session follows months of growing public and political
pressure to check banks' decade-long expansion into the
commodities supply chain. In the first such hearing last summer,
metals users complained that Goldman Sachs and others who
own metal warehouses had contributed to higher prices.
Some saw the Fed's so-called "advance notice of proposed
rulemaking" - an optional initial step in a potentially
years-long process of writing new rules - as a strategic
political ploy to deflect complaints over inaction. It will
accept public feedback for 60 days.
But others saw signs of a potentially major crackdown ahead,
as the Fed questioned the initial rationale for letting banks
trade and invest in raw materials, and said that even arm's
length "merchant" investment deals may not be safe enough.
"The tenor of the analysis and the questions means the Fed
has already made up its mind to limit severely bank
participation in physical commodity markets," said Craig
Pirrong, a finance professor at the University of Houston.
Two other regulatory enforcers will also testify, although
neither have specific power to rein in banks.
The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), which
regulates electricity and natural gas markets, will be
represented at Wednesday's hearing by Norman Bay, a former New
Mexico district attorney who has led a series of high-profile
market manipulation cases, including a record $410 million
penalty agreed with JPMorgan last year.
Vince McGonagle, market oversight chief at the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission, will also appear.
A MOOT POINT?
Facing a clearly uneasy regulator, some banks, including
JPMorgan Chase & Co, are already quitting the physical
commodity business, a once-lucrative niche that has reaped
billions of dollars of revenue for Wall Street over the years
but is now facing diminished margins and stiffer capital rules.
Others, namely Goldman Sachs, have stood firm, defending an
activity they say benefits customers. Due to a grandfather
provision in a 1999 banking law, the Fed has less leeway to
restrict the activities of former investment banks Goldman and
Morgan Stanley, Gibson is set to say.
Critics said the Fed did not disclose what it knew of banks'
commodities operations, nor reveal its own analysis of the
situation, making it tough for the public to comment on
activities about which little is known.
"The only two parties that can weigh in with any kind of
semblance of specific credibility would be the Fed itself and
the banks," said Saule Omarova, a law professor at the
University of North Carolina who has been a vocal critic of the
banks' involvement with physical commodities trading.
"That's why we have a professional regulatory agency -
because we hope they will be looking into this issue on our
behalf."
The notice was the Fed's first detailed public comment since
it shocked the banking industry last July by announcing a
"review" of its 2003 authorization that first allowed commercial
banks such as Citigroup to handle physical commodities.
That followed measures to eliminate the divide between
commercial banking and riskier activities, a distinction some
lawmakers would now like to restore.
"The Fed is absolutely right when it says we need to
consider strengthening the limits on bank participation in
physical commodity activities," Senator Carl Levin said,
confirming for the first time that his Permanent Subcommittee on
Investigations was also probing the issues.
RISKS ARE 'HIGHER THAN EXPECTED'
In Tuesday's notice, the Fed said that even banks that do
not own infrastructure like oil tanks may face a "sudden and
severe" loss of public confidence if assets or physical
commodities they own are involved in a disaster.
"The recent catastrophes accent that the costs of preventing
accidents are high and the costs and liability related to
physical commodity activities can be difficult to limit and
higher than expected," the Fed said in the notice.
To read the full notice click: