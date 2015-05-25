Nikkei climbs to 6-week high on earnings optimism
TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to six-week highs on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened week, getting a lift from robust earnings and gains on Wall Street.
NEW YORK May 24 Barrick Gold Corp said on Sunday that it had reached an agreement to sell 100 percent of the Cowal mine in New South Wales, Australia to Evolution Mining for $550 million.
The deal is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2015, Barrick said. Proceeds from the sale will be used to pay down debt and will contribute to reduced general and administrative costs, the company added. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Said on Friday it acquired a 100 pct holding in MC2, a leading event marketing service provider in the U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)