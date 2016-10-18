Sao Paulo Oct 18 Brazil's Agriculture Ministry
on Tuesday said it is in talks with Japanese authorities to
increase its exports of fresh beef and fruit to the Asian
nation.
The talks are aimed at recognizing and harmonizing sanitary
and other food safety regulations, and if successful Brazil will
be able to increase its share of Japan's beef and fruit market
sometime in the middle of 2017, the ministry said in a
statement.
Brazil's agriculture minister, Blairo Maggi, whose family is
among the world's biggest soybean producers, is in Japan
accompanying President Michel Temer on an official visit through
Wednesday.
Currently the import of fresh Brazilian beef to Japan is
largely blocked. Brazil exported only 1.4 tonnes of beef to
Japan this year through September compared with 1 million tonnes
exported world wide. The figures are for fresh and processed
beef and their sub products.
Japan is a major buyer of Brazilian soybeans, corn and
cotton, the ministry said.
(Reporting by Lais Martins; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by
Leslie Adler)