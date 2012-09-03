* July surge has run down soy stocks
* Corn exports jump, reflecting record crop
SAO PAULO, Sept 3 Brazilian exports of soy
tumbled in August after surging the previous month, data from
the trade ministry showed on Monday, as stocks run low after
importers snapped up large quantities in the face of a
devastating drought in the United States.
Conversely, corn shipments surged as Brazil planted a record
crop that escaped the brunt of the drought that brought down soy
output. The 72 million tonne corn crop surpassed the 66 million
tonnes soy crop for the first time in more than a decade.
Corn exports are expected to remain strong in the coming
months as Brazil is forecast to export a record roughly 15
million tonnes by market sources. And exports were meager in the
first half of the year.
Among other important exports, unroasted green coffee
shipments climbed, while shipments of raw sugar and iron ore
were stable.
BRAZIL MONTHLY COMMODITIES EXPORTS
COMMODITY EXPORTS AUG 2012 JULY 2012 AUG 2011
COFFEE (60KG BAG) 2.28 MLN 1.82 MLN 2.59 MLN
SOYBEANS (TNS) 2.43 MLN 4.13 MLN 3.69 MLN
SOYMEAL (TNS) 1.36 MLN 1.54 MLN 1.20 MLN
SOYOIL (TNS) 179,500 152,400 122,100
CORN (TNS) 2.76 MLN 1.70 MLN 1.52 MLN
ORANGE JUICE (TNS) 118,600 202,100 189,400
SUGAR RAW (TNS) 2.06 MLN 2.08 MLN 2.67 MLN
SUGAR WHITE (TNS) 398,900 408,900 632,300
PULP (TNS) 699,500 748,200 831,900
ALUMINUM (TNS) 47,200 35,500 51,500
IRON ORE (TNS) 27.5 MLN 27.3 MLN 32.5 MLN
FUEL OILS (TNS) 597,800 709,600 518,300
CRUDE OIL (TNS) 3.596 MLN 2.098 MLN 3,315 MLN
COTTON LINT (TNS) 119,500 39,800 117,500
ETHANOL (LTR) 316.3 MLN 410.7 MLN 298 MLN
