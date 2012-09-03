* July surge has run down soy stocks * Corn exports jump, reflecting record crop (Adds data table, rewrites throughout) SAO PAULO, Sept 3 Brazilian exports of soy tumbled in August after surging the previous month, data from the trade ministry showed on Monday, as stocks run low after importers snapped up large quantities in the face of a devastating drought in the United States. Conversely, corn shipments surged as Brazil planted a record crop that escaped the brunt of the drought that brought down soy output. The 72 million tonne corn crop surpassed the 66 million tonnes soy crop for the first time in more than a decade. Corn exports are expected to remain strong in the coming months as Brazil is forecast to export a record roughly 15 million tonnes by market sources. And exports were meager in the first half of the year. Among other important exports, unroasted green coffee shipments climbed, while shipments of raw sugar and iron ore were stable. BRAZIL MONTHLY COMMODITIES EXPORTS COMMODITY EXPORTS AUG 2012 JULY 2012 AUG 2011 COFFEE (60KG BAG) 2.28 MLN 1.82 MLN 2.59 MLN SOYBEANS (TNS) 2.43 MLN 4.13 MLN 3.69 MLN SOYMEAL (TNS) 1.36 MLN 1.54 MLN 1.20 MLN SOYOIL (TNS) 179,500 152,400 122,100 CORN (TNS) 2.76 MLN 1.70 MLN 1.52 MLN ORANGE JUICE (TNS) 118,600 202,100 189,400 SUGAR RAW (TNS) 2.06 MLN 2.08 MLN 2.67 MLN SUGAR WHITE (TNS) 398,900 408,900 632,300 PULP (TNS) 699,500 748,200 831,900 ALUMINUM (TNS) 47,200 35,500 51,500 IRON ORE (TNS) 27.5 MLN 27.3 MLN 32.5 MLN FUEL OILS (TNS) 597,800 709,600 518,300 CRUDE OIL (TNS) 3.596 MLN 2.098 MLN 3,315 MLN COTTON LINT (TNS) 119,500 39,800 117,500 ETHANOL (LTR) 316.3 MLN 410.7 MLN 298 MLN (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Peter Murphy; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)