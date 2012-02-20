SHANGHAI Feb 20 Chinese authorities keep
a tight grip on the country's commodity exchanges as part of
efforts to deter speculators from driving up food and resource
prices.
The three commodity futures exchanges, in Shanghai, Dalian
and Zhengzhou have only a small window to foreign participation.
Financial institutions are barred from participating, and
brokers cannot take positions.
There is so far no over-the-counter derivatives
market based on Shanghai Futures Exchange contracts, as exists
for the London Metal Exchange and CME, although one is expected
to develop over the next five years.
Western banks, trading houses and producers are keen to grow
their footprint as urbanisation in the world's top commodities
consumer boosts demand for goods, and as Beijing slowly relaxes
its tight grasp on currency and commodities trade.
Here are some questions and answers on the issue:
ARE FOREIGN BANKS PERMITTED TO TRADE COMMODITY FUTURES
DIRECTLY?
As China still has a segregated regulatory framework for its
financial industry, the securities, banking and futures
operations are separated by strict firewalls.
That means financial institutions such as banks, securities
firms, mutual funds and insurance companies are banned from
becoming members of futures bourses or clients of futures firms.
The only exception granted so far is the gold market, where
21 local and seven foreign ones are now trading members on the
Shanghai Gold Exchange. For the Shanghai Futures Exchange, only
four domestic commercial banks and two foreign banks are allowed
to trade its gold contract.
CAN FOREIGN BANKS ACCESS THESE MARKETS INDIRECTLY?
Yes, but only by setting up a locally registered
non-financial unit, through which they can then trade via
brokers.
Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley, which runs a
Shanghai office, has a wholly owned foreign enterprise (WFOE)
under a non-financial umbrella to trade metals and agricultural
products. Other foreign banks with trading WFOEs include South
Africa's Standard Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co,
Deutsche Bank, and Citigroup Inc, which are
already active in the metals space.
WHAT ABOUT PHYSICAL TRADING HOUSES?
Non Chinese trading companies must also register a
local, non-financial trading WFOE before they can apply for
membership at the three futures exchanges to trade for
themselves as long as they also meet other criteria, such as
capital size and sound trading records.
Some international trading firms, such as Louis Dreyfus and
BP Plc , are futures bourse members through their
trading WFOEs; Louis Dreyfus joined the Dalian and Zhengzhou
exchanges in 2006, and in May 2007 BP joined the Shanghai
futures exchange, which runs China's only oil futures contract,
fuel oil.
Agricultural giants such as Wilmar, Cargill
, Bunge, Louis Dreyfus and Toepfer International
are very active on the Dalian exchange. Commodity trading houses
Trafigura and Noble Group also have trading
WFOES.
As for brokers, U.S.-based INTL FCStone has two
WFOES, opening one in November registered in the free trade zone
of Yangshan Port, while French brokerage Newedge tied up with
Chinese financial conglomerate Citic Financial to
open a WFOE under Citic Newedge Futures.
Among metals producers, Polish copper miner KGHM
has one, while the Chinese unit of top copper producer, Chile's
Codelco, has opened a WOFE in the past 1-2 months.
However, red tape prompts many global trading firms to open
trading accounts at futures brokerages instead of applying for
bourse membership.
Brokerage clients have to pay brokerage service fees and
sometimes are subject to smaller holding ceilings than members.
WHAT'S THE TIMELINE FOR OPENING UP THIS MARKET FURTHER?
China is under no pressure to open its futures markets. And
unlike its securities, banking and insurance sectors, Beijing
has made no specific commitment to open its commodities futures
market, except for gold.
The global financial crisis, besides numerous scandals in
which Chinese firms suffered huge losses trading derivatives
overseas, will make Chinese regulators more cautious than ever.
However, ambitious plans by the city of Shanghai to become
an international financial centre have buoyed hopes that
authorities may ease curbs and allow more foreign participation.
The Shanghai Futures Exchange has said it is looking at ways
to allow banks, trusts, securities and fund companies to enter
the commodities market.