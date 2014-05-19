BRIEF-Bmp Holding aims to break even at operating subsidiaries level in 2017
* For 2017, bmp aims to break even at level of operating subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 Zhejiang China Commodities City Group Co Ltd
* Says it and partner win bid for 10 pieces of land in Liaoning province totalling 331.7 million yuan ($53.21 million)
April 28 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's compensation plan was passed by 93 percent of shareholders at the bank's annual meeting on Friday, after it simplified the pay structure for CEO Lloyd Blankfein.