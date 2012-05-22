* Fund managers lighter on commodities, move into cash
* Copper and Brent crude oil likely to see 20 pct downside
* Gold under pressure but some major funds hold nerve
By Eric Onstad and Veronica Brown
LONDON, May 22 Already down sharply from peaks
set in the first quarter of the year, commodities such as metals
and crude oil look set for further falls while global economic
conditions remain weak.
Prospects of Greek default, coupled with faltering growth in
top raw materials consumer China, set a negative backdrop for
commodities, whose price is closely tied to global demand. Even
gold, traditionally a safe haven in troubled times, has lost
some of its appeal.
Some fund managers see major commodities down another 20
percent or more in coming months.
"I wouldn't try to be a hero in this market environment,
characterised by a lot of nervousness and low volumes," said Pau
Morilla-Giner, who runs London & Capital's $280 million Global
Commodities Fund.
Across commodity markets, the snapshot is ugly. The Thomson
Reuters-Jefferies benchmark CRB index last week hit its
lowest since October 2010, amid expectations of further
bloodletting as the Greek crisis moves nearer to climax.
Hedge funds and other big speculators have slashed their
bullish bets on oil to the lowest levels since late 2010 and
have cut net long positions in gold to the weakest levels since
December 2008, U.S. data showed last week.
Investors in some of the best-known commodity hedge funds
have been getting frustrated by their performance. Clive
Capital, a $3.4 billion London-based fund run by Chris Levett,
and Armajaro, one of the largest players in the coffee and cocoa
markets, are among those in the red.
The cooling climate compares with record prices and
sky's-the-limit predictions that even endured economic crisis,
as China's insatiable raw material appetite was seen as durable.
Michael Langford, chief investment officer at the Mitchell
Group in Australia, hit the exit button, having sold down the
firm's commodity exposure in April. He was sceptical on the
effectiveness of Chinese measures to boost demand (focused until
recently at least on steady cuts in banks' required reserve
ratio (RRR), the minimum reserves each commercial bank must hold
of customer deposits and notes).
"The RRR cuts provides bullish support for a couple of days,
not weeks/months," he said.
COPPER COOLS
Copper, a bellwether of demand from commodity super-user
China, is in sharp focus as nerves grow over usage due to
slowing growth there.
The metal, used in infrastructure, power generation and
transport, rallied 23 percent from mid-December to early
February on a brighter U.S. economic outlook and injection of
liquidity by the European Central Bank. It has since fallen 12
percent as data and sentiment soured.
Morilla-Giner said copper is likely to fall as much
as 20 percent, while Julian Jessop, chief global economist at
Capital Economics, expected it to end the year at $6,000 per
tonne, a decline of 22 percent.
Concern about Greece has also hit oil, already pressured by
additional production from Saudi Arabia.
Brent crude has shed 16 percent from an early March
peak and portfolio manager Michael Hulme at Lombard Odier
Investment Managers expects prices to slide by another 17
percent to around $90 a barrel in the next three to six months.
"The market's been .. lurching headlong along the pier like
a drunken sailor, veering between hubris and a Cassandra-like
sense of doom and gloom," he told the Reuters Energy Summit.
Walter Hellwig, who oversees a $17 billion fund that
includes commodities for BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham,
Alabama, said the market looked oversold, in the short term at
least. "But the underlying trend is still poor. So like the
proverbial falling knife, it supersedes the fact that it's
oversold," he added.
Crude prices should be supported at lower levels, however,
due to reduced spare capacity among OPEC members and supply
issues from Sudan, Yemen and Syria, said Hulme, who invests in
energy company shares.
He has set aside 10 percent of the fund in cash so he can
take advantage of bargains when markets lurch lower, while
Morilla-Giner has a third of his portfolio sitting in cash.
SHIFTING OUT OF GOLD?
As far as gold is concerned, some investors are
disillusioned after buying into the metal's traditional
safe-haven credentials during much of last year, pushing it up
on each development in the European debt crisis.
But since gold toppled from a record peak of $1,920.30 per
ounce last September, it has moved in line with risky assets
like equities. The spot price has spiralled down about 18
percent from last year's peak to $1,576 per ounce.
"We expect investors looking for safe-haven characteristics
from gold will be badly disappointed," said Patrick Armstrong,
chief investment officer at Armstrong Investment Managers in
London.
Yet some major funds, including John Paulson, have held
their nerve.
"Gold is insurance and, for countries, primarily insurance
against the vast quantities of global dollar reserves they
hold," said Sonny Tahiliani, managing director of MacroMoves
consultancy.
London and Capital's Morilla-Giner is ready to buy gold
below $1,500 per ounce, expecting it to be boosted by any
further quantitative easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Some
other managers also see scope for government stimulus measures
to at some stage boost commodities as a whole.
"If markets were left to operate on their own, things could
certainly get worse. But I think the likelihood of markets being
left to operate on their own is slim to none," said James
Dailey, who helps manage $215 million, including in commodities,
for TEAM Financial Asset Management LLC in Harrisburg,
Pennsylvania.
"Whether it's the Chinese or the Europeans, the Japanese,
the Brazilians or the Americans , there's a very a high
probability that one or more or even a synchronized intervention
will be coming," he added.