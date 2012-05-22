* Fund managers lighter on commodities, move into cash

* Copper and Brent crude oil likely to see 20 pct downside

* Gold under pressure but some major funds hold nerve

By Eric Onstad and Veronica Brown

LONDON, May 22 Already down sharply from peaks set in the first quarter of the year, commodities such as metals and crude oil look set for further falls while global economic conditions remain weak.

Prospects of Greek default, coupled with faltering growth in top raw materials consumer China, set a negative backdrop for commodities, whose price is closely tied to global demand. Even gold, traditionally a safe haven in troubled times, has lost some of its appeal.

Some fund managers see major commodities down another 20 percent or more in coming months.

"I wouldn't try to be a hero in this market environment, characterised by a lot of nervousness and low volumes," said Pau Morilla-Giner, who runs London & Capital's $280 million Global Commodities Fund.

Across commodity markets, the snapshot is ugly. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies benchmark CRB index last week hit its lowest since October 2010, amid expectations of further bloodletting as the Greek crisis moves nearer to climax.

Hedge funds and other big speculators have slashed their bullish bets on oil to the lowest levels since late 2010 and have cut net long positions in gold to the weakest levels since December 2008, U.S. data showed last week.

Investors in some of the best-known commodity hedge funds have been getting frustrated by their performance. Clive Capital, a $3.4 billion London-based fund run by Chris Levett, and Armajaro, one of the largest players in the coffee and cocoa markets, are among those in the red.

The cooling climate compares with record prices and sky's-the-limit predictions that even endured economic crisis, as China's insatiable raw material appetite was seen as durable.

Michael Langford, chief investment officer at the Mitchell Group in Australia, hit the exit button, having sold down the firm's commodity exposure in April. He was sceptical on the effectiveness of Chinese measures to boost demand (focused until recently at least on steady cuts in banks' required reserve ratio (RRR), the minimum reserves each commercial bank must hold of customer deposits and notes).

"The RRR cuts provides bullish support for a couple of days, not weeks/months," he said.

COPPER COOLS

Copper, a bellwether of demand from commodity super-user China, is in sharp focus as nerves grow over usage due to slowing growth there.

The metal, used in infrastructure, power generation and transport, rallied 23 percent from mid-December to early February on a brighter U.S. economic outlook and injection of liquidity by the European Central Bank. It has since fallen 12 percent as data and sentiment soured.

Morilla-Giner said copper is likely to fall as much as 20 percent, while Julian Jessop, chief global economist at Capital Economics, expected it to end the year at $6,000 per tonne, a decline of 22 percent.

Concern about Greece has also hit oil, already pressured by additional production from Saudi Arabia.

Brent crude has shed 16 percent from an early March peak and portfolio manager Michael Hulme at Lombard Odier Investment Managers expects prices to slide by another 17 percent to around $90 a barrel in the next three to six months.

"The market's been .. lurching headlong along the pier like a drunken sailor, veering between hubris and a Cassandra-like sense of doom and gloom," he told the Reuters Energy Summit.

Walter Hellwig, who oversees a $17 billion fund that includes commodities for BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama, said the market looked oversold, in the short term at least. "But the underlying trend is still poor. So like the proverbial falling knife, it supersedes the fact that it's oversold," he added.

Crude prices should be supported at lower levels, however, due to reduced spare capacity among OPEC members and supply issues from Sudan, Yemen and Syria, said Hulme, who invests in energy company shares.

He has set aside 10 percent of the fund in cash so he can take advantage of bargains when markets lurch lower, while Morilla-Giner has a third of his portfolio sitting in cash.

SHIFTING OUT OF GOLD?

As far as gold is concerned, some investors are disillusioned after buying into the metal's traditional safe-haven credentials during much of last year, pushing it up on each development in the European debt crisis.

But since gold toppled from a record peak of $1,920.30 per ounce last September, it has moved in line with risky assets like equities. The spot price has spiralled down about 18 percent from last year's peak to $1,576 per ounce.

"We expect investors looking for safe-haven characteristics from gold will be badly disappointed," said Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Armstrong Investment Managers in London.

Yet some major funds, including John Paulson, have held their nerve.

"Gold is insurance and, for countries, primarily insurance against the vast quantities of global dollar reserves they hold," said Sonny Tahiliani, managing director of MacroMoves consultancy.

London and Capital's Morilla-Giner is ready to buy gold below $1,500 per ounce, expecting it to be boosted by any further quantitative easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Some other managers also see scope for government stimulus measures to at some stage boost commodities as a whole.

"If markets were left to operate on their own, things could certainly get worse. But I think the likelihood of markets being left to operate on their own is slim to none," said James Dailey, who helps manage $215 million, including in commodities, for TEAM Financial Asset Management LLC in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

"Whether it's the Chinese or the Europeans, the Japanese, the Brazilians or the Americans , there's a very a high probability that one or more or even a synchronized intervention will be coming," he added.