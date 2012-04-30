* Duffy says food is in high demand due to changed diets

* U.S. will increasingly use natural gas -Duffy

April 30 Terry Duffy, executive chairman of CME Group, said on Monday that commodities costs will increase and predicted an expansion in natural-gas use after a drop in prices.

"I look for commodity prices to continue to stay at this level and going higher," he said on a panel on economic growth at the Milken Institute Global Conference

Duffy's outlook for rising commodity prices, including grains, came as global food costs have started increasing again after a temporary pause.

World Bank food price data issued last week showed the cost of food rose 8 percent between December and March, a turnaround from a decline in the previous four months.

Soybean futures on Friday reached a nearly four-year high on strong demand from China, the world's top importer of the oilseed.

Demand for soybeans, largely crushed into soymeal used to feed livestock, has increased in countries such as China to meet the demand of an expanding middle class that is consuming more meat.

"Food is at an utmost demand." Duffy said.

Duffy predicted growth in the natural gas industry after prices recently dropped to 10-year lows. He said improvements in technology would put the focus on natural gas as an energy source, instead of on biofuels or wind power.

"I think we are going to continue to convert this country into a natural gas operation," he said. "We've never had an energy policy... When we do have an energy policy, we throw it at ethanol or wind, technologies that are completely inefficient."