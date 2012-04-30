* Duffy says food is in high demand due to changed diets
* U.S. will increasingly use natural gas -Duffy
April 30 Terry Duffy, executive chairman of CME
Group, said on Monday that commodities costs will
increase and predicted an expansion in natural-gas use after a
drop in prices.
"I look for commodity prices to continue to stay at this
level and going higher," he said on a panel on economic growth
at the Milken Institute Global Conference
Duffy's outlook for rising commodity prices, including
grains, came as global food costs have started increasing again
after a temporary pause.
World Bank food price data issued last week showed the cost
of food rose 8 percent between December and March, a turnaround
from a decline in the previous four months.
Soybean futures on Friday reached a nearly four-year high on
strong demand from China, the world's top importer of the
oilseed.
Demand for soybeans, largely crushed into soymeal used to
feed livestock, has increased in countries such as China to meet
the demand of an expanding middle class that is consuming more
meat.
"Food is at an utmost demand." Duffy said.
Duffy predicted growth in the natural gas industry after
prices recently dropped to 10-year lows. He said improvements in
technology would put the focus on natural gas as an energy
source, instead of on biofuels or wind power.
"I think we are going to continue to convert this country
into a natural gas operation," he said. "We've never had an
energy policy... When we do have an energy policy, we throw it
at ethanol or wind, technologies that are completely
inefficient."